Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting highlights

The meeting recognized important members, approved requests, and a presentation discussed solar development

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Important local topics that were discussed at the Board of Supervisors meeting include solar development, tax proposed proposition, health care options for incarcerated persons, and funding for projects.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, February 14, and discussed the following highlights:

The Board honored Assistant Auditor-Controller Shelly Smail for her 31 years of service to the office, who will be retiring at the end of the month.

The Board and Marlene Thomas of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee recognized the Stone of Hope Awardees.

Imperial County Planning and Development Director Jim Minnick had a presentation on the status of solar development in the county. You can read the report HERE .

. The Board approved a letter about the proposed proposition that would amend the California Constitution to restrict the ability of the state, local governments, and the electorate to approve or collect taxes, fees, and other revenues. This letter would be sent to State Senator Steve Padilla and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

about the proposed proposition that would amend the California Constitution to restrict the ability of the state, local governments, and the electorate to approve or collect taxes, fees, and other revenues. This would be sent to State Senator Steve Padilla and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. The Board also approved the Imperial County Sheriff's Office's request to accept a contracted vendor that offers a variety of preventative health care options to incarcerated persons.

The Board approved the resolution awarding A&N Quality Builders, Inc. as the bidder for the Seeley Fire Station and Cooling Center Project where there will be two new buildings.

In the Consent Calendar, the Board also approved $100 to support the Calipatria High School Class of 2023. Including appointments to the Heber Community Advisory Committee.

You can read the full meeting highlights below: