VIDEO: Biden expected to deliver remarks on aerial objects

(NBC) - President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the aerial objects that have been shot down over the past few weeks.

The public remarks could come as early as Thursday, although the exact timing of Biden's comments has not been settled.

President Biden will speak on the unidentified objects that the U.S. military has been shooting down, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Biden will also explain how he has tasked his administration with setting parameters about how to deal with aerial balloons and other objects spotted in the future.

Federal investigators are still analyzing the wreckage which leaves many questions unanswered.

And the President has faced growing pressure to speak out.

Lawmakers who have gotten private briefings about the aerial objects have said they want to hear directly from Biden about whether the U.S. is under threat.