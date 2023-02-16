Sections of Gateway Park closed for bridge construction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sections of Gateway Parks are now closed for an improvement project on the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River.

Fenced-off areas at Gateway Park include the northernmost parking spaces and the driveway roundabout said the City of Yuma.

The pathway that links the East Wetlands to the western section of Gateway Park will also be closed directly underneath the bridge for construction.

The City of Yuma is asking park visitors to avoid the construction area and for drivers to be cautious when driving around the area.

Closures could stay in effect for the construction of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) I-8 Colorado River Viaduct Bridge project and could last into September.

Caltrans will first replace the concrete slabs at the approach point to the bridge, then remove any unsound concrete, and replace defective guardrail said the City of Yuma.

They will also replace seismic bearings, and then add a protective coating to the pavement surface, said the City of Yuma.

There will also be lane closures and some full closures on the highway, and most of the roadway work will be done at night, including the phases of construction where I-8 will completely close say the City of Yuma.

The City of Yuma says that details on the closures will begin once construction of the bridge support towers is close to completion and that there will be preliminary signage about the closures.