Man dies in motorcycle crash on Engler Ave

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening at Engler Avenue and 16th Street.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a green 2014 Ninja Kawasaki was driving westbound on 16th Street.

According to YCSO, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle swerved, lost control, and struck the median and a street sign.

YCSO identified the driver as 27-year-old Tommy Gonzales of Yuma, Arizona who died at the scene.

If you have information on this case, contact YCSO at 28-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit their website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.

