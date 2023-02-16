70-year-old man dies in car crash on Redondo Center Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 70-year-old man died in a car crash Thursday morning on South Redondo Center Drive.

Yuma Police officers responded to the report of the crash on Thursday, February 16 around 9:17 a.m.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a 70-year-old man was driving a silver 2022 GMC Terrain and was exiting the north side entrance/exit of the Home Depot parking lot onto Redondo Center Drive.

His vehicle then crashed with a bronze 2013 Dodge Journey that was driven by a 15-year-old boy who was driving northbound on Redondo Center said YPD.

According to YPD, the 70-year-old man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m.

The 15-year-old driver and the 17-year-old girl passenger did not have life-threatening injuries and were also taken to YRMC said YPD.

The case is still under investigation, if you have information on this case, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.