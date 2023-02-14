State Rep. announces plan to ban TikTok on government devices

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - State Rep. Matt Gress (R-Arizona) announced a statewide cybersecurity plan that bans TikTok on state government devices.

The “No TikTok on Arizona Government Devices Act” bans the use of TikTok on devices used for state business and public service-related efforts, said the press release.

Representative Gress and Chairman Tim Dunn will introduce an amendment to HB 2416 including the TikTok ban at the House Government Committee meeting on Wednesday.

“When I was sworn into office, I took an oath to defend my constituents and all Arizonans from enemies both foreign and domestic,” said Representative Gress. “This legislation fulfills this promise as the security risks associated with the use of TikTok – an application owned and operated by the Chinese Communist Party with the capabilities of gathering crucial details about personal, private internet activity – can’t be ignored.”

“As public servants, we have a responsibility to do the right thing and keep our constituents safe,” said State Representative Tim Dunn, Chairman of the Government Committee. “I’m proud to support this comprehensive, common-sense legislation being introduced by Representative Gress. Together, we will ensure the private information of all Arizonans is secure.”

The head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Director Christopher Wray said in the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee hearing that they had many 'national security concerns" about the use of TikTok on government devices said the press release.

Wray also said they're concerned that the Chinese government could use it to collect data on millions of users.

"Or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations if they so choose, or to control software on millions of devices, which gives it an opportunity to potentially technically compromise personal devices," said Director Wray.

The press release also mentioned that TikTok officials confirmed that China-based TikTok employees see U.S.-based data.

Almost half of the U.S. passed similar policies that ban TikTok on state government devices, the U.S. Senate also unanimously passed legislation to ban TikTok on federal government devices said the press release.