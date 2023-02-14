Lane restrictions on I-8 in Wellton on Thursday
WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be lane restrictions along Interstate-8 in Wellton for guardrail repairs.
One lane will be closed on Thursday, February 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here are the following restrictions from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT):
- Westbound I-8 between milepost 22 (near Ligurta) and milepost 23 will be reduced to one lane.
- Speed limit reduced to 65 mph.
- 14-foot width restriction will be in place.
There will be maintenance crews scheduled to repair the guardrail said ADOT.