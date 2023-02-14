Lane restrictions on I-8 in Wellton on Thursday

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be lane restrictions along Interstate-8 in Wellton for guardrail repairs.

One lane will be closed on Thursday, February 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are the following restrictions from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT):

Westbound I-8 between milepost 22 (near Ligurta) and milepost 23 will be reduced to one lane.

Speed limit reduced to 65 mph.

14-foot width restriction will be in place.

There will be maintenance crews scheduled to repair the guardrail said ADOT.