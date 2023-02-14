Human remains found in a vacant building

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Human remains were found at a vacant building that used to be a milk factory in El Centro.

The building is located on Third Street and Commercial Avenue.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) received the report around 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.

"They lead me into a room of that building and the second outshed to the main building of the milk factory and there were skeleton remains laying on maybe some cardboard boxes," said ECPD Sergeant Steven Fisher.

The building where the remains were found caught fire about two years ago.

Police are looking into this as part of the investigation.

We reached out to the Imperial County Coroner and he had no comment at the moment as they are still investigating this case.

Karina Bazarte will have more details tonight.