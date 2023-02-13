Skip to Content
Experts call out “predatory” ads for baby formula

Health experts are hoping to end marketing tactics for baby formula that they call “exploitative.”

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Health experts are hoping to end marketing tactics for baby formula that they call “exploitative.”

According to the medical journal, 'The Lancet', breastfeeding is recommended by health professionals and yet less than half of infants around the world are breastfed.

Experts say baby formula is in high demand despite failing to offer the same developmental benefits as breast milk.

The report calls out that companies suggest that common infant issues such as fussiness, colic or short nighttime sleep duration are signs of breastfeeding issues that formula can fix.

The report acknowledges that formula is necessary for some women who can't breastfeed or choose not to.

These experts hope that governments, workplaces, and health care corporations will support women who want to breastfeed by providing them with more resources to do so.

