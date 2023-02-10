Toni Morrison forever stamp coming out

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The postal service is issuing a new forever stamp featuring author Toni Morrison.

The stamp features a photo of Morrison that was taken in 2000.

She found both critical acclaim and commercial success with her 1970 novel "The Bluest Eyes."

It addressed racism through the eyes of an 11-year-old African-American girl.

The African-American search for identity is a theme that was present in many of Morrison's works.

She became the first Robert F. Goheen professor in the humanities at Princeton University in 1989.

And in 1993, she became the first African-American woman to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.

Morrison died in 2019 and the Toni Morrison forever stamp goes on sale March 7th.