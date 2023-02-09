Rihanna held a presser for the halftime show on Sunday

PHOENIX (NBC) - Pop star Rihanna held a presser in Phoenix ahead of her Halftime performance during Super Bowl Sunday.

Last minute preparations are underway in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl 57, including putting the final touches on the much-anticipated halftime show.

Pop star Rihanna, who will headline the Apple Music halftime show on Sunday, held a media event Thursday morning ahead of her performance.

Rihanna says she's been so focused on the show leading up to this weekend that she totally forgot about her upcoming birthday.

And was up until the wee hours this morning working on logistics and other pre-show preparations.

While she didn't give away many specifics, she made it clear that she's excited for the opportunity to perform on the world's largest stage.

"I am just like Super Bowl Super Bowl Super Bowl, so, it's a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts and this week, this is the week that it really is being tested, everyone we're just tightening up everything, everything is dialing in, everybody's tuning up, and a lot of moving parts, I mean it's literally like 3 to 400 people breaking the stage down, building it back up and getting it out in 8 minutes, it's incredible it's almost impossible," said Super Bowl Halftime Headliner, Rihanna.

"We're excited to do the super bowl, we are. We've been working on it for awhile and everyday it just gets closer and closer to the finished product and today is a really big rehearsal, really important one that's going to be crucial for Sunday," continued Rihanna.

"Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in 7 years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year, it's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that," explained Rihanna.

Super Bowl 57 takes place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs vying for the championship.