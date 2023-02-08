Yuma Regional Medical Center spends $20 million on migrant care

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since December 2021, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has provided $20 million in uncompensated migrant care.

Yuma's only hospital saw a significant increase in migrant populations seeking medical care,

particularly in the Emergency Department and Mother and Baby unit.

President and CEO of the hospital, Robert Trenschel said neither the city, the state nor the federal government is providing funds to accommodate the costs associated with the migrant influx.

Trenschel said the revenue the hospital has lost in care for the migrants that are crossing the border into Yuma is not a sustainable model to have.

YRMC said it is looking to our State and Federal leaders for solutions, as well as financial reimbursement and funding.