Imperial Police Chief retires after 23 years of service

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Police Chief Leonard J. Barra announced he will retire after 23 years of service.

Chief Barra has been a part of the Imperial Police Department since 2000 and held multiple positions such as Patrol Officer, Detective, and Administrative Sergeant.

The press release mentioned Barra became Police Chief in 2017 and that the Imperial Police Department has seen improvements in public safety and crime reduction under his leadership.

Chief Barra has also been a strong advocate for community policing initiatives that improved relationships between the police and residents in Imperial.