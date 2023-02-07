Skip to Content
today at 10:01 AM
Interstate 8 off-ramp to 4th Ave closed on Wednesday

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The eastbound Interstate 8 off-ramp to 4th Avenue will be closed for a bridge inspection on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to. 1 p.m., according to Caltrans District 11.

Drivers can take one of the two detours suggested by Caltrans District 11:

  • On California Side: exit at Winterhaven Drive and turn left to 4th Avenue 
  • On Arizona Side: exit at East 16th Street/Route 95, turn left to westbound I-8 to 4th Avenue

The press release wanted to remind travelers to watch out for highway workers and moving equipment to keep everyone safe.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

