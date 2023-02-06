Yuma Community Food Bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank is hosting a food drive this week.

In an effort to get into the spirit of the game. The Yuma Community Food Bank is asking the community to join in to eliminate hunger.

Shara Whitehead, President and CEO of Yuma Community Food Bank stated that “soup is a great shelf-stable item so having the food drive tagged souper bowl was perfect timing.”

Food insecurity affects one in every seven Arizonans.

The food bank currently serves 500 families per day.

The hope is that the community can assist and stock their warehouse this week during the food drive.