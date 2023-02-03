Skip to Content
VIDEO: January jobs and unemployment hits new low

(NBC) - Starting off the new year, U.S. unemployment hit a new low. 

Kicking off the new year, the economy added 517,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate hit its lowest point in over 50 years.

It now stands at 3.4 percent, the lowest its been since 1969.

Travel and leisure jobs led all categories with 128,000 hospitality positions added.

Other job increases were in business, government, and healthcare.

Wage increases were up 0.3 percent.

On December, 11 million jobs were available.

Looking at the stock markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 200 points.

