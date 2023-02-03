VIDEO: January jobs and unemployment hits new low

(NBC) - Starting off the new year, U.S. unemployment hit a new low.

It now stands at 3.4 percent, the lowest its been since 1969.

Travel and leisure jobs led all categories with 128,000 hospitality positions added.

Other job increases were in business, government, and healthcare.

Wage increases were up 0.3 percent.

On December, 11 million jobs were available.

Looking at the stock markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 200 points.