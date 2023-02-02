Two Rivers Renaissance Faire comes to Yuma this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is getting ready to take you on a journey through the Medieval Era.

The Two Rivers Renaissance Faire starts tomorrow at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

The festival will have music, street performances, and lots to learn.

"There's is a little bit of history in everything we're portraying the 1500s we are just starting the Elizabethian period a lot of our clothing is appropriate for the time we're working on speaking proper English and you just got to have fun while you are learning," said Two Rivers Renaissance Faire Event Director Eleanor Lee.

The Renaissance Faire runs from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

For more information, you can visit tworiversfaire.com.