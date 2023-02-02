Skip to Content
IID raises awareness of All-American Canal dangers

IID is working with the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is working with organizations to enhance the All-American Canal's safety measures and raise awareness of its dangers.

According to the press release, IID added buoy lines in strategic locations along the canal at each of the five hydroelectric drops in December.

This action was recommended by the Border Patrol and funded by the Bureau of Reclamation.

IID and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico are working together on a new bilingual public outreach campaign saying, "Stay Alive. Stay Away. Canals are dangerous."

The press release said this campaign would be shown through social media, television, radio, print media, and other communication platforms so that the message is shared south of the border.

"We are happy to work together with all parties involved to raise awareness by sharing this message so that we can prevent more tragic deaths," said Tarcisio Navarrete of the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico.

According to the press release, the IID Board of Directors grew concerned that lives were still being lost as 66 people have drowned in the All-American Canal in the past decade.

They asked the district to work with its partners to enhance safety measures and public awareness of the canal's dangers said the press release.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

