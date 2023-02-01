Skip to Content
News
By
February 1, 2023 1:26 PM
Published 1:40 PM

Desert Valley golf tournament on Saturday

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton is getting its tees ready for a very special golf tournament.

The Desert Valley Golf Tournament will be this Saturday, February 4.

Team enrollment is still open.

All proceeds will go to the Somerton Senior Center.

"We're very excited this weekend is our desert valley golf tournament we do it every year and it's to help our senior center is to help our seniors with their programs and even they do field trips," said Somerton Parks and Recreation Manager Angelica Roldan.

The event will be at the Cocopah Rio Colorado Golf Course and Grill located at 220 N Marshall Loop Rd starting at 10 a.m.

Four-player scramble is $250 per team.

For more information, you can email franciscaalvarez@somertonaz.gov or by phone at (928) 722-7384, (928) 627-9878.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content