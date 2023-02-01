Desert Valley golf tournament on Saturday

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton is getting its tees ready for a very special golf tournament.

The Desert Valley Golf Tournament will be this Saturday, February 4.

Team enrollment is still open.

All proceeds will go to the Somerton Senior Center.

"We're very excited this weekend is our desert valley golf tournament we do it every year and it's to help our senior center is to help our seniors with their programs and even they do field trips," said Somerton Parks and Recreation Manager Angelica Roldan.

The event will be at the Cocopah Rio Colorado Golf Course and Grill located at 220 N Marshall Loop Rd starting at 10 a.m.

Four-player scramble is $250 per team.

For more information, you can email franciscaalvarez@somertonaz.gov or by phone at (928) 722-7384, (928) 627-9878.