February 1, 2023 12:06 PM
Vo Medical Center moves to new location

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Vo Medical Center (VMC) moved to a new clinic facility and invited the community to a free luncheon for the grand opening.

Including a ribbon cutting ceremony, a Chinese Dragon Dance and a Red-Envelope giveaway.

VMC was previously located in Brawley at 409 W. Main Street since October 2021 with additional locations in Calexico, El Centro, and Indio.

They just opened their new clinic on 290 W. Main Street in Brawley on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the press release, "Dr. Tien Tan Vo said his lifelong mission is to serve the community by looking after their health and this expansion is part of that effort. He wants to give better access to medical services to everyone, especially to the disadvantaged and those who might not have medical insurance coverage."

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

