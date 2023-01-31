Teddy bear donations for kids

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local car club wants to bring a smile to children receiving treatment at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and you can help achieve that goal.

The Foothills Cruisers will have a car show this Saturday at the Arizona Marketplace.

Admission is free but you can donate a teddy bear that will go toward kids who are patients at YRMC.

"We collect teddy bears that are used or in a very good condition, we also have a car show here at the market place right off 4E just south of 32nd street and the admission for cars is 15 dollars!" said Richard Craig from the Foothills Cruisers.

The event is this Saturday, February 4 at the Arizona Marketplace from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.