Two people injured in a RZR accident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people in a RZR were driving in the Fortuna Wash area who were unable to stop in time and ended up driving off the cliff with a 35-foot drop.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to the accident on Thursday evening around 5:14 p.m. around the Fortuna Wash area of 40th Street and Ironwood Drive.

YCSO said the RZR was driving southbound on an unmarked trail and drove up an incline and the driver did not see the trail coming to an end.

According to YCSO, the driver wasn't able to stop in time and drove off the cliff with an approximately 35-foot drop.

The driver was a 60-year-old man who got seriously injured and was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital while the passenger was a 51-year-old woman who got minor injuries and got treatment on the scene said YCSO.

YCSO said the case is still under investigation and that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If you have information on this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.