Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:24 PM

Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma teenaged girls can experience what it takes to become a firefighter.

"Camp Inferno" will challenge them with some physical and mental firefighter tasks.

The camp starts Wednesday, February 15, and ends on Saturday, February 18.

"The purpose of the camp is to expose these young ladies to new ideas with respect to their future. We believe that this camp will help instill confidence in them that they're going to be surprised that they find within themselves," said Yuma Fire Department Administrative Support Supervisor Ruth Gloria.

For more information on Camp Inferno, you can visit HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content