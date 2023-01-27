Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma teenaged girls can experience what it takes to become a firefighter.

"Camp Inferno" will challenge them with some physical and mental firefighter tasks.

The camp starts Wednesday, February 15, and ends on Saturday, February 18.

"The purpose of the camp is to expose these young ladies to new ideas with respect to their future. We believe that this camp will help instill confidence in them that they're going to be surprised that they find within themselves," said Yuma Fire Department Administrative Support Supervisor Ruth Gloria.

