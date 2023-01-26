Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is looking for those responsible for lighting a restroom on fire.
YPD said it happened Tuesday night at the Aquatic Center located on 18th Street .
They said the unknown fire starter lit up the men's restroom with damages estimated at over $1,000.
YPD said there were no reported injuries.
If you have any information about this case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.