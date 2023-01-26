Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:22 PM

Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is looking for those responsible for lighting a restroom on fire.

YPD said it happened Tuesday night at the Aquatic Center located on 18th Street .

They said the unknown fire starter lit up the men's restroom with damages estimated at over $1,000.

YPD said there were no reported injuries.

If you have any information about this case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: News

KYMA News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content