Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is looking for those responsible for lighting a restroom on fire.

YPD said it happened Tuesday night at the Aquatic Center located on 18th Street .

They said the unknown fire starter lit up the men's restroom with damages estimated at over $1,000.

YPD said there were no reported injuries.

If you have any information about this case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.