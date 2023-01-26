Arizona lawmakers address border crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lawmakers from both the Arizona House of Representatives and the State Senate addressed the public health crisis in Arizona due to the border crisis and the resulting importation of crime, illegal narcotics, human smuggling, and sex trafficking.

And Senator Sinema also just re-introduced a bipartisan bill that cracks down on cartels recruiting teenage Arizonans through social media to conduct smuggling and trafficking.

As cartels are taking advantage of Arizona teenagers by recruiting them through social media apps like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, to conduct smuggling and trafficking with the promise of quick and easy cash.