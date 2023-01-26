Congressman Gallego endorsed by Rep. Grijalva in U.S. Senate race

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona) endorsed Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) for the U.S. Senate race saying that he trusts Ruben to serve Arizona.

“Ruben Gallego’s story is an Arizona story. He is tough, loyal, brave, and will always work to protect the most vulnerable. Ruben has a long history of fighting for our shared values and not backing down. During his time in office, he's delivered results that matter to Arizona's working families,” said Rep. Grijalva. “I trust Ruben to serve Arizona and that’s why he has earned my support in his run for the United States Senate.”

“I am grateful to have the support of the dean of Arizona’s Congressional delegation, my colleague and friend Raúl Grijalva. He is no stranger to big fights — for working families, our climate, and gun safety. Now, we’re in a fight for the future of Arizona. I’m proud to have Raúl by my side,” said Rep. Gallego. “I’m honored to have earned his support and trust.”