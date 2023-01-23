CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro wants to make sure the streets remain clean and free of unwanted trash and debris.

Properly disposing of trash and garbage will go a long way in maintaining our streets.

Last Saturday, CR&R held its first community clean-up event of the year.

This event is designed for El Centro residents who are unable to have their trash picked up by the waste and cleaning company.

CR&R said this partnership with the city is a win-win for everybody.

“We do this obviously to prevent all this waste," said Francisco Ochoa, CR&R's General Manager. "To be dumped in our alleys and around the city, so we encourage people to come here on Saturday and dump as much waste as we can.”

The company says that El Centro residents disposed of nearly 20 tons of metal, electronic waste, and household trash.

Residents like Bruce Corfman appreciate the opportunity to get a jump start with their spring cleaning.

“Just got lots of stuff that accumulates over the years and just trying to get rid of some of it," said Corfman.

CR&R will hold a paper shredding event along with their next community clean-up on April 15.