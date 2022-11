YPD enforces impaired driving detail for Thanksgiving week

Impaired driving detail from November 23 to 26

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Police Department (YPD) announces they will be conducting an impaired driving detail on Thanksgiving week.

YPD says additional offices will be patrolling the city streets from Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, November 26.

DUI patrols and scheduled patrol officers will be on the lookout for signs of any impaired drivers.

YPD suggests these easy steps for a safe Thanksgiving Day Holiday: