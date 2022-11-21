Taylor sisters win Miss Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Yuma County and Miss Yuma County’s Outstanding Teen 2023.

Local sisters, Elliot and Olivia Taylor recently won their titles in the annual Miss Yuma County Scholarship Pageant to represent our community.

The Taylors are the first pair of sisters in Yuma history to win the titles.

“She wanted to do it more than I did, but she basically told me if I do it, you have to do it. I didn’t want to do it without her and it’s been so much fun. And what really drew me into it was that every single girl who competes gets a scholarship, we don’t even have to win,” said the Taylors.

Although they did not know, going into it if they’d both come out on top.

The sisters say they feel lucky they both earned the crowns.

Elliot and Olivia also both have important platforms they're running on.

“Spreading awareness about the water crisis because this is an issue that’s going to affect everyone in Yuma county and I really want people to be prepared for it and be supporting our farmers through it," said Elliot.

"I’m raising awareness about dyslexia and dyslexia is a reading disorder that 20 percent of all school age children have, yet in Yuma County, we don’t have any reading teachers who specialize in dyslexia which is a huge problem,” said Olivia.

The Taylors say they're also excited to take the stage at the Miss Arizona pageant next June, presenting not only their social impact but their talent, singing.

“And also I’m excited for state because now we get to go to miss Arizona. I’m looking forward to performing and I also want to have a lot of community impact and present that there,” said the sisters.

Elliot and Olivia tell me they’re looking forward to volunteering in our region and spreading their social impact across Yuma County.