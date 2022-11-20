Knight has 2 goals, assist as US beats Canada again, 4-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist, Nicole Hensley stopped 22 shots, and the United States beat Canada for the third straight time, 4-2 in the Rivalry Series. Abby Roque and Savannah Harmon also scored for the U.S., which won 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday and 2-1 on Thursday7 to kick off the series. Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse scored for Canada, and Ann-Renée Desbiens made 25 saves. The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada. Remaining dates and locations have yet to be announced.