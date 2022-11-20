Dickinson, No. 20 Michigan shuck Ohio’s late shot, win in OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan, startled by a wild buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, beat Ohio 70-66 in overtime. Down 63-61 with 2.1 seconds left in the second half, Ohio threw a length-of-the-court inbounds pass that hit the rim. After a crazy carom and a short miss, Dwight Wilson tossed in a floater to tie it as time expired. As several Wolverines stared in disbelief, the basket stood after a video review and forced overtime.Jett Howard added 13 for the Wolverines, who are 4-1. Wilson had 21 points to lead 3-1 Ohio, while Jaylin Hunter had 14 points and Miles Brown 11.

