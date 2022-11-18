Local tribe receives funding to improve air quality

Arizona tribes, including the Cocopah Indian Tribe, receive funding for air quality

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Indian Tribe is among those awarded air monitoring grant funding to help improve air quality.

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that over $1.5 million will go to Arizona tribes to improve air quality in communities and support air monitoring projects.

The Navajo Nation, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Cocopah Indian Tribe, and Pima County Flood Control were awarded these air monitoring grants.

The press release also mentioned Arizona received more than $405,300 to continue monitoring and replacing aging equipment protecting against air pollutants.

“Today’s investments will support critical efforts that will clean and improve the air quality for Arizonans and tribal communities. We will continue working to secure investments like these that keep Arizonans healthy and safe,” said Senator Kelly.

“Arizonans’ health, our communities’ safety, and our state’s economic future depend on clean air. Today’s grants will improve air quality and protect tribes and Arizona communities from dangerous pollutants, ensuring Arizona remains a healthy and safe place to call home,” said Senator Sinema.

Here are the recipients and award descriptions from the press release: