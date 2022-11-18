Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities.

The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro.

According to IC Probation Department, "the summit strives to enhance public safety by gathering public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities as self-sufficient and law-abiding citizens."

Over 200 attendees were given resources from more than 40 groups, non-profit agencies, and faith-based organizations.

There was also a free lunch, speech and Q&A session with actor and advocate Noel G. from “The Fast and the Furious” and “Training Day” fame said the press release.

Educational workshops were also provided by Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Substance Use Disorders Services, Imperial County Child Support Services, and American Job Center’s Workforce Services.

“I am very proud of the efforts the Adult Division undertook to make the summit a success as demonstrated by the great turnout and participation of our many partners. This event underscores the commitment our department has to creating opportunities for justice-involved individuals to turn their lives around,” stated Imperial County Chief Probation Officer, Dan Prince. “Special thanks to New Creations for assisting in the preparation of the grounds and guest speaker, Noel “G.” Gugliemi, for his inspirational message regarding his experience with incarceration. I also want to thank the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and County Executive Office for the ongoing support of the important work we do at the Probation Department.”

“I commend the officers and staff of our Probation Department, and all partnering agencies for providing these men and women with an opportunity to find the help and support they need after incarceration to become better citizens, better employees, and better parents,” stated Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Jesus Eduardo Escobar. “These efforts help make our local economy stronger, our neighborhoods safer, and our County a better place to live and work for all.”

More information on the Imperial County Probation Department and its services can be found here.