DEA’s National Perscription Drug Take Back Day celebrated nationwide

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Communities across the country celebrated DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely throwing away unneeded medications on October 29.

The press release mentioned more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications was disposed at almost 5,000 collection sites nationwide.

Imperial County residents turned in 132 pounds of medication, while San Diego County residents turned in 2,829 pounds of unneeded medication in about four hours says the DEA.

Law enforcement agencies also delivered and added 685 pounds of medication that were collected at drop boxes totaling to 3,646 pounds, added the DEA.

“We thank the citizens of San Diego and Imperial Counties for cleaning out their medicine

cabinets,” said Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe. “We collected over 3600 pounds expired,

unused, or unwanted medications that won’t find their way onto the streets of our communities.

Remember that every day is Take Back Day. For a year-round drop box near you, please go to

dea.gov/takeback.”

Here is a list of permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country can be found here.