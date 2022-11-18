Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 32nd annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival kicked off this morning with the first hot air balloon launch of the weekend.

News 11's Samantha Byrd and 13 on your side's Vanessa Gongora got to take a flight in the Yuma sky.

There were many spectators and pilots out at West Wetlands park to for day one of the balloon festival, hosted by the Caballeros de Yuma.

Be sure to look into the sky throughout the weekend to see the colorful hot air balloons up above.

The balloon festival will continue throughout the weekend so come on down to West Wetlands Park and Desert Sun Stadium to join the fun.

This upcoming weekend's festival will be filled with events of balloon launches, balloon rides, food, and entertainment.

Admission to morning launches at the West Wetlands Park on Saturday and Sunday mornings are canned food donations.

And the public entrance to West Wetlands park is from 12th Avenue.

AEA Federal Credit Union's Balloon Glow will be at the Ray Kroc/Desert Sun Stadium on Saturday and Sunday evenings, also accepting canned food donations as admission.