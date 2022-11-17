Skip to Content
News
today at 12:53 PM
Low cost airline offers annual ‘all you can fly pass’ for $600

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Low cost airline 'Frontier' is now offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you'd like!

It's an annual all you can fly pass called 'Go Wild' and the pass is available for unlimited flights starting in May for $600, right now.

But the pass will cost $2,000 regularly.

It automatically renews but pass holders can cancel at any time and it's good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The pass does have caveats though, so make sure to read the fine print!

For example, the pass does not cover taxes nor bag or seat fees.

Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won't earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

