today at 10:41 AM
Published 11:28 AM

Arizona tribal communities will receive investment for climate resources

MGN

Senators Sinema and Kelly helped provide over $725K for Arizona tribal communities and organizations

(KYMA, KECY) - An investment of $725,163 will go towards Arizona Tribal communities' climate and natural disaster resources.

This investment will help the tribal communities and organizations that are affected by wildfires, floods, climate change, and natural disasters.

“The investment we secured will ensure that Arizona’s tribal communities have the resources necessary to improve and strengthen their response and preparedness for the impacts of drought and wildfires,” said Senator Kelly.

“Today's investment empowers tribal communities with resources to prepare and respond to Arizona's worsening drought and wildfires. I was proud to secure this critical funding in our negations of the bipartisan infrastructure law," said Sinema, co-author and lead negotiator of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

From the press release, here are the recipient and award amounts:

RecipientAmount
White Mountain Apache - Tribal Climate Resilience Training and Workshops$143,147 
Inter Tribal Council of AZ - Adaptation Workshops and Trainings in an Evolving Southwest Climate$142,063
Inter Tribal Council of AZ - Tribal Opportunities for Preparedness in Arizona (TOPAZ)$50,000
Inter Tribal Council of AZ - Preparing Future Tribal Climate Leaders for an Evolving Southwest$50,000
Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife Climate Change - Climate Change Program$339,953
Total$725,163
