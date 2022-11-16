FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 11

Daniel Jones steps into one of the best possible fantasy matchups for opposing quarterbacks this week against Detroit. Detroit ranks 30th in composite quarterback stats and is 31st in adjusted pass defense, according to numberFire’s metrics. Can Buffalo’s Devin Singletary take advantage of an elite rushing matchup? The Browns rank 32nd in Rushing NEP per carry and adjusted fantasy points per carry allowed to backs, and he’s coming off a two-touchdown game. The breakout by Justin Fields has not necessarily transferred to Darnell Mooney’s production. Mooney, since Week 5 while Fields has finished as QB13 or better in each game, has averaged only 6.7 targets and 57.2 yards for 9.1 half-PPR points.

