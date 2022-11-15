Liberia President Weah to watch son Tim and US at World Cup

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — George Weah never got to play at the World Cup despite being one of soccer’s greats. He’s making sure he doesn’t miss his son’s opportunity. Weah is now the president of Liberia and is planning to be at the World Cup in Qatar to hopefully watch son Tim play for the United States. George Weah is expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday for a nine-day stay. That gives him the chance to be there when the U.S. takes on Wales in its opening game at the tournament on Monday.

