Ben Toma newly elected speaker of the House

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Ben Toma (R-Ariz.) elected to be the next Speaker of the House.

A press release stated the members of the House Republican Caucus of Arizona's 56th Legislature elected Toma on November 15.

Rep. Ben Toma represents District 27 and served in the House since 2017 says the press release.

Toma has also served as Majority Leader in the current 55th Legislature and says Michael Hunter will continue to be chief of staff.

“It is a profound privilege to lead the House of Representatives and our Republican majority caucus,” said Speaker-elect Toma, who immigrated to the United States at the age of nine when he and his family fled communist-ruled Romania says the press release. “Together, I know that the House will rise to meet the state’s immense challenges and we will continue to unlock freedom and opportunity for every Arizonan.”

Majority Whip Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Legislative District in Lake Havasu City will be the next Majority Leader and Rep. Teresa Martinez of Legislative District 16 in Casa Grande will be the next Majority Whip.

The press release also mentioned opening day of the 56th Legislature is on January 9, 2023.