AAA shares update for Thanksgiving gas prices

(CNN, KYMA, KECY) - The national average price for a gallon of gas slid slightly ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA said the price declined three cents in the past week to $3.77 a gallon.

The auto club notes even though the national average barely budged, there are now about a dozen states with some stations selling gas below three dollars a gallon.

It said more gas stations could follow, which could be a big help with road trip budgeting for Thanksgiving travel.

AAA says the national average of 3$.77 is 13 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents more than it was a year ago.