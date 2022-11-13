Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster

Ricardo Pepi has scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster. It put Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch Eredivisie. Pepi is a 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas. He has six goals in nine league matches and seven goals overall since he was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg. Pepi was left off the U.S. roster by coach Gregg Berhalter in favor of forwards Jesús Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright.

By The Associated Press

