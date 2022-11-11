Ashworth’s 28 off bench leads Utah St. past Bradley, 84-62
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth led Utah State past Bradley with 28 points off of the bench in an 84-62 victory. Duke Deen led the way for the Braves with 15 points.
