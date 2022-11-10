Common scams targeting veterans

(KYMA, KECY) - FBI Phoenix says they want to educate the public and veterans of common scams that can be targeted at them.

In the press release, FBI Phoenix mentioned that an AARP survey said veterans are twice as likely to fall victim to fraudsters.

Here are common scams for veterans, says FBI Phoenix:

Loan Scams – A bad actor offers to refinance your VA loan at a low rate.

Imposter Scams – A government agency imposter contacts you to “update your file” to maintain veteran benefits, where they gain your personal and financial information.

Pension Poaching Scams – The fraudster offers veterans lump sum payments up-front, in exchange for signing over their future monthly benefit checks.

Here are tips to protect yourself or the veteran in your life says FBI Phoenix:

Never click on links or open attachments in emails, text messages, or social media posts from unknown senders.

If someone contacts you about increasing or changing benefits, hang up and look for the official contact information for that agency. Call that agency directly at the publicly posted number to confirm any changes or opportunities.

Never give out personal information. Including your date of birth, Social Security number, military identifiers, banking or financial account information, or health information.

If an online scam or cyber fraud has victimized you or someone else, you can report it to ic3.gov or your local FBI office.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service and AARP created a joint venture called Operation Protect Veterans. For more information, visit: https://www.uspis.gov/veterans#veteran_scams