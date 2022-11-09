Skip to Content
Twitter announces new color of verification checkmark

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - That blue check on Twitter is yesterday's news.

Meet the gray check!

The social media platform announced a new form of verification Tuesday.

Look under the twitter handle and you'll see a gray check, followed by the word "Official."

That gray check will be assigned to government accounts, commercial companies, major media outlets, and some public figures.

Think of it as a replacement for the blue check, which used to signify a verified account.

Now that anyone who pays eight bucks a month can get one, the blue check has lost much of its original meaning.

Gray checks can not be purchased.

No word on when they will officially roll out.

Jacqueline Aguilar

