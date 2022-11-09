Twitter announces new color of verification checkmark

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - That blue check on Twitter is yesterday's news.

Meet the gray check!

The social media platform announced a new form of verification Tuesday.

Look under the twitter handle and you'll see a gray check, followed by the word "Official."

That gray check will be assigned to government accounts, commercial companies, major media outlets, and some public figures.

Think of it as a replacement for the blue check, which used to signify a verified account.

Now that anyone who pays eight bucks a month can get one, the blue check has lost much of its original meaning.

Gray checks can not be purchased.

No word on when they will officially roll out.