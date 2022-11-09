Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:21 PM

Morales, Knight and Smith lead in early results for Yuma City Council

Samantha Byrd

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Art Morales, Gary Knight, and Carol Smith are leading for the Yuma City Council race, with 85 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon.

Out of six candidates, these three will likely fill the open seats on Yuma City Council.

These candidates say they are feeling relieved now that all their hard work paid off.

Keep in mind these are also the candidates who came out on top in the primary election.

Results for this race are not final yet, however official results will be announced within the week.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content