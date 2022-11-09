Morales, Knight and Smith lead in early results for Yuma City Council

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Art Morales, Gary Knight, and Carol Smith are leading for the Yuma City Council race, with 85 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon.

Out of six candidates, these three will likely fill the open seats on Yuma City Council.

These candidates say they are feeling relieved now that all their hard work paid off.

Keep in mind these are also the candidates who came out on top in the primary election.

Results for this race are not final yet, however official results will be announced within the week.