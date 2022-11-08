Oklahoma’s Stoops among Big 12’s top walk-on success stories

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team’s nine games. Iowa State tight end Jared Rus, Kansas receiver Quentin Skinner, Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore, Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown, Texas Tech receiver Xavier White and West Virginia kicker Casey Legg are other Big 12 players who started as walk-ons and have become key contributors.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.