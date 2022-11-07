New results from Data Orbital on AZ General Election polls

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - According to Data Orbital, they announced the results of the latest statewide survey of likely General Election voters where the survey was conducted from November 4-6.

Data Orbital said their survey measured support for Arizona's state-wide candidates, including the generic congressional ballot.

According to Data Orbital, "This poll of 550 likely general election voters was conducted through a combination of live phone survey and text-to-web that collected 33.1% of the results from live caller landlines, 35.7% from live caller cell phones, and 31.2% via text-to-web. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.26% with a 95% confidence interval. Respondents were weighted on a number of different demographic figures based on prior general election voter turnout figures. The poll was conducted from November 4 – November 6, 2022. The questions released are verbatim from the survey provided to respondents. Toplines and demographic data can be found here. Crosstabs for this survey can be found here."

Here are Data Orbital's graphics of the results they've received for their survey:

According to the press release from Data Orbital, Republicans hold an advantage in almost every statewide race in Arizona.

Democrat Mark Kelly holds a 48.2 to 46.5% advantage over Republican Blake Masters, while withdrawn Libertarian Marc Victor polls at 1.8% and 2.5% have remained undecided says Data Orbital.

Republican nominee Kari Lake has 49.7% and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs has 46.6% along with 2.0% undecided for the Arizona gubernatorial race, according to the poll.

As for the AZ Secretary of State, Republican Mark Finchem has a lead of 48.3%, while Democrat Adrian Fontes is at 47.0% while 3.5% are undecided says the poll.

For the AZ Attorney General race, Republican Abe Hamadeh leads Democrat Kris Mayes by 48.4% to 45.3% while 4.9% remain undecided said Data Orbital.

And for the AZ Superintendent of Public Instruction race, Republican Tom Horne has a 49.0% and Kathy Hoffman has a 43.7%, while 5.7% is undecided.

According to Data Orbital, the generic congressional ballot has Republicans holding a strong 6.4% advantage over Democrats, 49.2% to 42.8% with 6.1% undecided.