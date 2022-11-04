VIDEO: Thanksgiving savings tips

(NBC) - Linda Baquero has some tips for saving a bit of money on your holiday feast.

As we head into the holidays, the pinch in the pocketbook is evident.

With grocery prices on the rise, it's important to find ways to save.

Linda Baquero has a few.

Thanks to inflation, the cost of a Thanksgiving turkey this year is for the birds.

"Everything is just so expensive now, that it's ridiculous," stated Julie Mer from Hartsdale, New York.

"We are definitely concerned. Things are going up. Sometimes we pick up things, look at the price, and say no," says Patty Stone from West Nyack, New York.

According to the USDA, the average price of a frozen turkey is now $1.99 a pound- that's 73 percent higher than last year.

And typical trimmings - like stuffing and potatoes- are all up.

The Bureau of Labor statistics showing overall grocery prices rising thirteen percent this year.

To help cut costs, Aldi rolled out a thanksgiving price rewind" this week. Rolling back prices three years, to 2019!

Aldi says that could trim up to thirty percent off your groceries.

"That's a great idea. People are struggling these days with inflation as high as it is," says George Greco from Valley Cottage, New York.

For the rest of 2022, Walmart is also rolling back prices to last year. Offering whole turkeys, for example, for less than a dollar a pound.

Frozen turkeys are going for just 49 cents a pound at Lidl stores all this month.

Lidl assures customers they can get a traditional meal for up to ten people - for thirty bucks.

"Anything that saves a few bucks at the end of the day is great," says Patty Stone from West Nyack, New York.

Other ways to save money?

Use cash-back apps for your groceries. And look for stores that offer free turkeys once you spend a certain amount.