Potentially deadly amoeba in warm bodies of fresh water

ADHS warns the Arizona community of possible deadly amoeba

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) advises everyone to be careful of potentially deadly amoeba found in lakes, rivers, hot springs, and other bodies with warm water.

ADHS mentioned a boy believed to have been exposed to Naegleria fowleri recently passed away after swimming and diving in Kingman Wash.

According to ADHS, Naegleria fowleri is a "brain-eating amoeba" that can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis and is an infection that can kill.

The infection is rare and occurs during July, August, and September.

Naegleria fowleri can enter through the nose and then the brain says ADHS.

ADHS has also mentioned that symptoms of primary amebic meningoencephalitis usually begin within one to 12 days and five days is typical.

If you or someone develops a fever, headaches, and/or vomiting after swimming in fresh water, make sure to seek medical attention says ADHS.

Here are precautions you should follow when entering warm bodies of fresh water during the summer, according to ADHS: